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Episode 190 - The Truth About the Great Reset
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122 views • March 12, 2022
The Great Reset is nothing more than communism by another name.
It is anti-everything-that-matters. It is anti-constitutional as it favors more government intervention rather than less. It is anti-liberty, anti-freedom, anti-free enterprise, anti-competition and anti-private property.
The Great Reset seeks to destroy the free market economy where millions of people conducting billions of transactions determine what the market will bear and determine what prices are and replaces it with a top-down, state-run economy where the few at the top pick winners and losers and everyone else gets the leftovers.
It is anti-everything-that-matters. It is anti-constitutional as it favors more government intervention rather than less. It is anti-liberty, anti-freedom, anti-free enterprise, anti-competition and anti-private property.
The Great Reset seeks to destroy the free market economy where millions of people conducting billions of transactions determine what the market will bear and determine what prices are and replaces it with a top-down, state-run economy where the few at the top pick winners and losers and everyone else gets the leftovers.
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