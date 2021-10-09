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NO ONE Supports Biden 1
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130 views • October 09, 2021
This is a recording of a livestream made on Oct 8, 2021 showing the comments that were made live as it was streamed on Facebook. The comments that were made live indicate that NO ONE SUPPORTS BIDEN! It is important to note that Facebook (at least) deletes negative comments about Biden and etc. but they can't delete them all, especially not live.
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