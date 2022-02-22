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China (CCP) is NOT Our Friend
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11 views • February 22, 2022
Jim Stroud speaks with Marcel Grzanna about China (specifically, the Chinese Communist Power) about their global ambitions, human rights violations, wolf warrior diplomacy and how it all relates to America.
ABOUT MY GUEST
Marcel Grzanna is the co-host of "Poking With Chopsticks: How dictatorships work" – Freelance writers Qin Liwen and Marcel Grzanna discuss Chinese government’s authoritarian policies and strategies and put it into perspective with their own real-life-experiences.
Find Marcel Grzanna online at:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1504645132
https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcel-grzanna-815b968/
https://twitter.com/asienreporter
ABOUT MY GUEST
Marcel Grzanna is the co-host of "Poking With Chopsticks: How dictatorships work" – Freelance writers Qin Liwen and Marcel Grzanna discuss Chinese government’s authoritarian policies and strategies and put it into perspective with their own real-life-experiences.
Find Marcel Grzanna online at:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1504645132
https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcel-grzanna-815b968/
https://twitter.com/asienreporter
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