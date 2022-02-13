THE LIES OF COVID WORLD - THE CLAIM THAT THEIR VACCINE PREVENTS "SEVERE DISEASE" IS UNPROVABLE

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
How CONvenient that these Jewish Banking Cartel controlled politicians and media figures rest their entire forced needle narrative on the blatantly untestable, unprovable claim that although their Jew Jab does NOTHING to prevent infection or transmission - it helps prevent "SEVERE DISEASE AND HOSPITALIZATION" which cannot be proven because it there is no way to test in a single subject both scenarios (that of being unvaxxed and seeing what is outcome then vaxxing the same person to see what their outcome would have been) As usual there is only one person on the planet earth that has been pointing this out for over a year.