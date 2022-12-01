PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - RANDY STEWART WITH CO HOST TRAVIS AND GUEST JOHN BEAUDOIN 1ST DEC 2022

The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show
Two hours of discussion centered on critical thinking about God, health, current events and topics raised by the listeners.
This week I interview John Beaudoin about health care data out of Massachusetts, what that means and action we can take to preserve our freedom.
*The show is live this Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022*
1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK
Sign up to participate live today at
*PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE*
http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/
*Subscribe to Live With Your Brain Turned On substack to receive notifications and join us each Tuesday.*
https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/
## Links for John
### V3Medium
https://viaveravita.com/
### The way and the Truth and the Life
https://rumble.com/c/c-1283222
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.