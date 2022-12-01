Create New Account
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - RANDY STEWART WITH CO HOST TRAVIS AND GUEST JOHN BEAUDOIN 1ST DEC 2022
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO
Published 6 hours ago |

The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show


Two hours of discussion centered on critical thinking about God, health, current events and topics raised by the listeners.


This week I interview John Beaudoin about health care data out of Massachusetts, what that means and action we can take to preserve our freedom.


*The show is live this Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022*


1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK


## Links for John


### V3Medium


https://viaveravita.com/


### The way and the Truth and the Life


https://rumble.com/c/c-1283222

