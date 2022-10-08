THOSE WHO ARE SUBJECTING ME TO REMOTE NEURAL MONITORING ARE ALSO MONITORING THE ORGANS IN MY BODY CAVITY.

Those of us who are being actively subjected to Remote Neural Monitoring are also being subjected to monitoring of the organs in our body cavities. I have been subjected to Remote Neural Monitoring for more than nineteen years and it is a form of partial enslavement and it is an extreme human rights abuse and it is illegal under both man made laws and Natural Law. My name is Gretta Fahey from Newbrook, Claremorris, County Mayo, Republic of Ireland.
