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"Health and Literacy: New Perspectives"
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5 views • February 15, 2020
A March 17, 2016, Symposium, courtesy The Library of Congress' "The Center for the Book," featuring:
American Academy of Pediatrics, U.S. Dept. of Education, Reach Out and Read, Nemours BrightStart!, Nemours Foundation, International Food for Education & Children Nutrition Program, Candlewick Press, World Bank, National Adult Education-Professional Development Consortium, U.S. National Library of Medicine, UnitedHealth Group Health-LIteracy Innovations Program, Wisconsin Literacy, Inc.,, ReadyNation, State of Maine Chamber of Commerce, CenterState Corporation for Economic Opportunity, State of Washington ReadyNation, Scholastic, USAID, Library of Congress' National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Disease Prevention & Health Promotion, and World Vision.
American Academy of Pediatrics, U.S. Dept. of Education, Reach Out and Read, Nemours BrightStart!, Nemours Foundation, International Food for Education & Children Nutrition Program, Candlewick Press, World Bank, National Adult Education-Professional Development Consortium, U.S. National Library of Medicine, UnitedHealth Group Health-LIteracy Innovations Program, Wisconsin Literacy, Inc.,, ReadyNation, State of Maine Chamber of Commerce, CenterState Corporation for Economic Opportunity, State of Washington ReadyNation, Scholastic, USAID, Library of Congress' National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Disease Prevention & Health Promotion, and World Vision.
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