The CCP's Virus Attack And Vaccine Strategy Backfired

https://gnews.org/articles/520004
Summary：On November 12th in his Gettr post, Miles Guo paraphrased the opinions of a senior cadre of the Chinese Communist Party(CCP), who believed that Xi Jinping's virus attack and vaccine strategy against the Western Democracies have backfired, leaving China suffering the most devastating consequences.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.