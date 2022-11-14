The CCP's Virus Attack And Vaccine Strategy Backfired

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https://gnews.org/articles/520004
Summary：On November 12th in his Gettr post, Miles Guo paraphrased the opinions of a senior cadre of the Chinese Communist Party(CCP), who believed that Xi Jinping's virus attack and vaccine strategy against the Western Democracies have backfired, leaving China suffering the most devastating consequences.