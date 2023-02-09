https://gettr.com/post/p27s0d5745f



2/8/2023 Miles Guo: The Chinese spy balloon signals the CCP’s declaration of war on the US, but sadly no one in the world, including the American elites, really understands it; the New Federal State of China is the crucial force in taking down the CCP!

#CCPspyBalloon #NFSC #takeDowntheCCP





2/8/2023 文贵直播：间谍气球等同于中共对美国宣战，可惜全世界包括美国的精英没一个人说出来; 新中国联邦是推动灭共的中坚力量！

#中共间谍气球 #新中国联邦 #灭共







