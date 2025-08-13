Inside mRNA Vaccines – The Movie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Premiered Aug 11, 2025.
This film explores the unprecedented global rollout of mRNA vaccine technology.
Time Stamp:
00:00Intro
02:53Surgeon Joel Wallskog's health issues
06:21Operation Warp Speed initiative
06:38Former CDC Director on mRNA vaccines
07:35Regulators' safety assessment
08:09Calls to pause mRNA vaccines
09:32mRNA researcher Robert Malone
12:56Pathologist Ryan Cole on COVID vaccination
14:14Cardiologist Aseem Malhotra on heart health
14:37Cardiologist Peter McCullough on side effects
17:28Scientist Jessica Rose on vaccine concerns
18:41Critical care specialist Paul Marik on patient community
21:17Explaining mRNA
23:45How mRNA vaccines work
27:06Spike protein and possible effects
30:57Pathologist Arne Burkhardt's biopsy findings
32:49Health agencies' safety stance
33:38Vaccination in pregnancy and children
34:22Artist Jessica Sutta's health issues
39:03Future uses of mRNA technology
42:55Tobie Vergara's health issues
45:12History of mRNA vaccines
46:44Modified mRNA technology
48:40mRNA research status in 2017
49:07Toxicity concerns in 2017
49:33Progress in mRNA technology
49:50mRNA vaccines during the pandemic
55:41Support for post-vaccination syndrome
57:06Doctors offering assistance.