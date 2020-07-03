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Key West Bicycle Ride
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25 views • July 03, 2020
Vero Cycling Club excursion to Key West, Florida in 2018. There were fast group and slower group. I followed slower group. It was 50 mile ride. which was 1/2 way of the entire Key Island chains. However, since I left my car at starting point, I had to go back to pick it up. We also visited Ernest Hemingway home, and sight see was great.
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