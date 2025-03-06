Exposing The Darkside: DISMANTLE THE HAARP WEATHER WEAPON NOW!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What more can be said about this atrocitic monstrosity of weaponization that has murdered so the lives of so many. Why does it still exist? Decomission, Defund, and dismantle! ASAP! It's a UN, NATO, Nazi run program of chemtrail and weather manipulation! No Republic can stand with the menance terrorizing American citizens! WATCH IF YOU CARE ABOUT YOUR COUNTRY!