Walking the Razor's Edge between World Politics and Exopolitics

Michael Salla





Sep 19, 2022 Come Carpentier became interested in UFOs and extraterrestrial life in the late 1960s when he learned about the mysterious Ummo case in France and Spain. Alleged extraterrestrials from the planet Ummo created an office in Spain where they began corresponding with scientists and UFOlogists from around the world introducing them to advanced physics and philosophies. Come later moved from the Canary Islands, Spain, to New Delhi, India in 1975 and went on to distinguish himself in the study of world politics. He is currently a Distinguished Fellow in the India Foundation and convenor for the World Affairs Journal.





Come combines his professional research on world politics with his long time interest in exopolitics where he has investigated many historical UFO cases from around the world. These include the famed Friendship (Amicizia) case in northern Italy (1956-1978), and UFO sightings in the Himalayan region of India and Tibet. In the 1980s, he traveled to Colorado, USA, where he met a high ranking USAF general who confided information about official contact and relations with extraterrestrial civilizations.





In this Exopolitics Today interview, Come discusses his background, conventional political interests, and how these intersect with exopolitics. He describes the dividing line between World Politics and exopolitics as a razor's edge, which he has learned to carefully tread for more than 50 years.





Come is the organizer of a major academic conference to be held in New Delhi from Sept 22-24, 2022, titled:" "Exploring Consciousness- From Non-Locality to Non-Duality: The Man-Machine Debate". It will be live streamed from https://www.youtube.com/c/IndiaFoundationChannel

Come Carpentier's website is: http://www.comecarpentier.com/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pnYiJoLlAY8