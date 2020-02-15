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A Very Bizarre Creature Found Dead in Mexico!!
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206 views • February 15, 2020
Bizarre eye-less creature with dolphin-like head washes up on beach in Mexico
The discovery took place on the beach at Destiladeras on Mexico's Pacific coast. Shocked locals discovered the creature which they believe may have come from the depths of the ocean.
The discovery took place on the beach at Destiladeras on Mexico's Pacific coast. Shocked locals discovered the creature which they believe may have come from the depths of the ocean.
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