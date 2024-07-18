LIVE: Zionist PUPPET JD Vance Picked As VP, Israeli AIPAC Continues White House Influence Operation

Former nuclear football carrier Buzz Patterson is here to talk about the blatant failure of the secret service that resulted in 45th President Trump getting shot.













Dan Lyman is here to talk about how the Trump shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, has almost no social media footprint which makes it difficult to determine a motive for the failed assassination attempt.













Frankie Stockes is here to talk about President Trump’s VP pick and how JD Vance is another political pawn controlled by the secular nation state of Israel.













Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep The Stew Peters Show FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!













Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: http://stewlikesgold.com













The world needs to know the truth that fake history has concealed. WATCH Old World Order, and find out more at: https://stewpeters.com/owo/













Check out the Stew Peters Store for all things Stew Crew merchandise and more! https://www.spnstore.com













American Reserves provides high quality emergency food, supplies and water filtration. American Made. American Owned. American Reserves. Use code "Stew” for 10% off your order: https://www.americanreserves.com/stew













Energized Health’s deep-cell hydration is the key to curing chronic pain, inflammation and weight gain. To find out more, visit: https://www.energizedhealth.com













Get your bottle of Magnesium Breakthrough for FREE while supplies last! Check out: http://magbreakthrough.com/stewfree