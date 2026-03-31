Lemmings (1992, Mega Drive)

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Lemmings is a puzzle game originally developed by British company DMA Design. It was ported to the Mega Drive/ Genesis by Sunsoft and published by Sega (in Europe), Sunsoft (in North America and Japan), Korean company Samsung (in Korea) and British company Psygnosis (in Australia). The game also came out for Atari ST, Game Gear, Game Boy, NES, SNES, Turbografx CD/PC-Engine CD, CD-i, X68000, Master System, PC, CDTV, Amstrad CPC, Acorn 32-bit, ZX Spectrum, FM Towns, PC-98, C64, Lynx, classic Mac, 3DO and Amiga CD32.