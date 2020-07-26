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The Politics of the Right Wing Jesus
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17 views • July 26, 2020
This channel talks a lot about the teachings of Jesus...the real Jesus of the four gospels. But if Jesus was the right-wing American Christian that so many people believe him to be, what would he say? This video (from Friend Dog Studios) does a good job of illustrating what a greedy, capitalist Jesus would say, if he had ever existed. Listen to how badly the words of Christ would need to be twisted to support the sort of Christianity that American capitalism represents. Do you feel okay with this distorted representation of what Jesus said in the Bible?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Anti-Immigrant Protests Grow as Refugees Flood Europe | ABC News - FAIR USE
We Walk Together: a Syrian refugee family’s journey to the heart of Europe - FAIR USE
Friend Dog Studios - GOP Jesus - FAIR USE
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Anti-Immigrant Protests Grow as Refugees Flood Europe | ABC News - FAIR USE
We Walk Together: a Syrian refugee family’s journey to the heart of Europe - FAIR USE
Friend Dog Studios - GOP Jesus - FAIR USE
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