© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Leaked document Common Purpose [Mirror]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • November 12, 2020
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PHteZGWGP0z5/
Caroline Stephens reads a leaked memo from a Zoom meeting
Stating how the NHS and governments will have to lie
Internet prohibition laws will be coming and removal of children from homes where the parent is deemed a danger because of their internet search history
Court orders can be issued to achieve this!!
The media will constantly push the agenda that only MSM fact checked BS will be allowed.
Caroline Stephens reads a leaked memo from a Zoom meeting
Stating how the NHS and governments will have to lie
Internet prohibition laws will be coming and removal of children from homes where the parent is deemed a danger because of their internet search history
Court orders can be issued to achieve this!!
The media will constantly push the agenda that only MSM fact checked BS will be allowed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.