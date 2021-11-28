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Leonard Nimoy Channeled by Karl Mollison 28 Nov 2021 short
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11 views • November 27, 2021
See the rest of this video interview here https://www.getwisdom.com/leonard-nimoy-channeled-by-karl-mollison-28nov2021
It will be available to our Supporter members on 28 Nov 2021
and our Participant Members (free) on 28 Dec 2021.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonard_Nimoy
Leonard Simon Nimoy March 26, 1931 – February 27, 2015
was an American actor, author, director, singer, songwriter,
and photographer who achieved international fame for
playing Spock in the Star Trek franchise for almost 50
years; from two pilot episodes in 1965 and 1967 to his
final film performance in 2013.
Originating the role of Spock on Star Trek: The Original
Series, he went on to play him again on Star Trek: The
Animated Series, the first six Star Trek films, and in
two episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Nimoy
also directed films, including Star Trek III: The Search
for Spock (1984) and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986),
and appeared in several movies, television shows, and
voice acted in several video games.
Nimoy began his acting career in his early twenties,
teaching acting classes in Hollywood and making minor
film and television appearances through the 1950s. From
1953 to 1955, Nimoy served in the United States Army as
a Staff Sergeant in the Special Services, an entertainment
branch of the American military.
In February 1965, he made his first appearance as Spock
in the Star Trek television pilots "The Cage" and "Where
No Man Has Gone Before", and went on to play the character
until the end of the production run in early 1969,
followed by eight feature films and guest appearances in
later spin-offs in the franchise. From 1967 to 1970, Nimoy
had a music career with Dot Records, with his first and
second albums being mostly recorded in character of Spock.
After the original Star Trek series, Nimoy starred in
Mission: Impossible for two seasons, hosted the documentary
series In Search of..., and made several well-received
stage appearances.
Nimoy's portrayal of Spock made a significant cultural
impact and earned him three Emmy Award nominations. His
public profile as Spock was so strong that both his
autobiographies, I Am Not Spock and I Am Spock (1995),
were written from the viewpoint of sharing his existence
with the character.
In 2015, Nimoy passed away after a long battle with
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). His death
became international news and was met with expressions
of shock and grief by fans, Star Trek co-stars, scientists
and celebrities. An asteroid was named 4864 Nimoy in his
honor. The documentaries For the Love of Spock (2016) and
Remembering Leonard Nimoy (2017) were produced by his son
and daughter respectively; they cover his life, career,
and later his illness.
It will be available to our Supporter members on 28 Nov 2021
and our Participant Members (free) on 28 Dec 2021.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonard_Nimoy
Leonard Simon Nimoy March 26, 1931 – February 27, 2015
was an American actor, author, director, singer, songwriter,
and photographer who achieved international fame for
playing Spock in the Star Trek franchise for almost 50
years; from two pilot episodes in 1965 and 1967 to his
final film performance in 2013.
Originating the role of Spock on Star Trek: The Original
Series, he went on to play him again on Star Trek: The
Animated Series, the first six Star Trek films, and in
two episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Nimoy
also directed films, including Star Trek III: The Search
for Spock (1984) and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986),
and appeared in several movies, television shows, and
voice acted in several video games.
Nimoy began his acting career in his early twenties,
teaching acting classes in Hollywood and making minor
film and television appearances through the 1950s. From
1953 to 1955, Nimoy served in the United States Army as
a Staff Sergeant in the Special Services, an entertainment
branch of the American military.
In February 1965, he made his first appearance as Spock
in the Star Trek television pilots "The Cage" and "Where
No Man Has Gone Before", and went on to play the character
until the end of the production run in early 1969,
followed by eight feature films and guest appearances in
later spin-offs in the franchise. From 1967 to 1970, Nimoy
had a music career with Dot Records, with his first and
second albums being mostly recorded in character of Spock.
After the original Star Trek series, Nimoy starred in
Mission: Impossible for two seasons, hosted the documentary
series In Search of..., and made several well-received
stage appearances.
Nimoy's portrayal of Spock made a significant cultural
impact and earned him three Emmy Award nominations. His
public profile as Spock was so strong that both his
autobiographies, I Am Not Spock and I Am Spock (1995),
were written from the viewpoint of sharing his existence
with the character.
In 2015, Nimoy passed away after a long battle with
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). His death
became international news and was met with expressions
of shock and grief by fans, Star Trek co-stars, scientists
and celebrities. An asteroid was named 4864 Nimoy in his
honor. The documentaries For the Love of Spock (2016) and
Remembering Leonard Nimoy (2017) were produced by his son
and daughter respectively; they cover his life, career,
and later his illness.
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