Balanciaga's DARKNESS goes WAY FURTHER than teddy bears

Glenn Beck





Nov 29, 2022

Balanciaga is under heavy fire this week after releasing photographs featuring child models posting with teddy bears dressed in disgustingly inappropriate outfits. But the fashion company’s dark undertones goes WAY FURTHER than this. In this clip, Glenn exposes just how EVIL this brand’s creative direction seems to be. But this isn’t just Balanciaga. In fact, this scandal mirrors a turning tide within society as a whole, which is why we MUST call it out.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGlpLZEekeQ