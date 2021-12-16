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EP 2736-8AM As trial of Harvard prof opens, Biden ends Trump program to catch Chinese spies
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10 views • December 16, 2021
EP 2736-8AM As trial of Harvard prof opens, Biden ends Trump program to catch Chinese spies  
As a high-profile Harvard professor stands trial for hiding his ties to the Chinese government, the Biden administration is coming under intense pressure from a loose coalition of lawmakers, nonprofits, and academics to abandon the so-called China Initiative, a Justice Department effort to preserve America’s technological edge by thwarting Chinese spies.
Launched by the Trump administration in 2018 and continued so far by its successor, the China Initiative is designed specifically to identify and prosecute those engaged in hacking, stealing trade secrets, and conducting economic espionage for the Chinese government on U.S. soil. The program has led to several arrests and convictions, including, for example: 
• Last month, a federal jury convicted Yanjun Xu, deputy division director of China’s Sixth Bureau of the Jiangsu Province Ministry of State Security, for attempting to steal trade secrets and commit economic espionage. 
• In July, three officers in China’s Ministry of State Security were charged with participating in a global computer intrusion campaign targeting infectious disease research. 
• In April, a PhD chemist and U.S. citizen from Michigan was convicted of wire fraud, economic espionage, conspiracy to commit trade secret theft, and possession of stolen trade secrets to help set up a new company in China.
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