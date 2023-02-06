Yuval Noah Harari | "Dealing with COVID, Even Religious Leaders Followed Scientific Advice. You Saw the Pope Telling People Don't Come to Church Because This Will Spread the Epidemic. The Chief Value of Science Is Power. Science Is Mainly About Gaining Power."

Watch the Original February 1st 2023 Presentation of Yuval Noah Harari HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxCubrsOW58

Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli-born World Economic Forum member and a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab is the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset and The Great Narrative. Schwab is founder of the World Economic Forum, which has a 666 logo. Yuval Noah Harari is an openly gay best-selling author who abstains from eating meat who is celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari is praised by the New York Times, Stanford, TED, MIT, Silicon Valley and TimesTalks. Yuval is a Hebrew first name which means “father of music,” stream, brook, or tributary. In the Hebrew Bible, Yuval (also Jubal) was the son of Lamech and Adah and a descendant of Cain who is referenced in Genesis 4:20-21. To learn more about the mindset of Yuval Noah Harari read 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2 and Daniel Chapter 7 Verse 25.

