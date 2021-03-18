Christian Zionism: The Tragedy & The Turning, Part I

We Hold These Truths has been working for peace in the Holy Land since 2002. This documentary was made to challenge Christians who believe that the modern state of Israel is a fulfillment of biblical prophecy even to the exclusion of Palestinian Christians living there. Our 29-minute documentary was recognized as a contribution to peace by being given a special award at the 4th Ammar Popular Film Festival in Tehran, Iran, in January 2014. This film exposes what should be three, obvious truths: 1. The US has a war based economy that is dependent upon the support for its many wars by Christians under the influence of Christian Zionism. 2. Christian Zionism is a corruption of traditional Christianity that has been promoted for just over 100 years, through the Scofield Reference Bible. 3. The Palestinians have been under a brutal military occupation by Israel since 1967. An example of this brutality was an Israeli attack on Gaza that killed four and wounded 40 in 2002, which was witnessed, videoed, and reported by Charles E. Carlson, the Writer/Director of this documentary. This attack was four years before Hamas came to power and the 3 devastating wars on Gaza in 2008/2009, 2012, and 2014 The last major assault on Gaza in 2014, “Operation Protective Edge” resulted in over 2,000 Palestinians killed of whom were 500 children. This planned operation has turned into a genocidal assault on Gaza with the Israelis bombing hospitals and schools, and civilian casualties hovering around 75% of the total while destroying the infrastructure of the world’s largest, open-air prison (Bob Simon of CBS News described Gaza this way in 2009 in an interview with Charlie Rose). Today, Gaza is on the brink of being uninhabitable.