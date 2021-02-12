© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Zealand fast-tracks PFIZER vaccine
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • February 12, 2021
Jacinda Ardern confirms Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in New Zealand mid-February
ffhttps://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2021/02/jacinda-ardern-confirms-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccines-will-arrive-in-new-zealand-mid-february.html
In Your Face and In Your Arms, The Vaccine has come at last, Billy TK, Bad News Vinny Eastwood
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yiB7a2DPZI
ffhttps://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2021/02/jacinda-ardern-confirms-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccines-will-arrive-in-new-zealand-mid-february.html
In Your Face and In Your Arms, The Vaccine has come at last, Billy TK, Bad News Vinny Eastwood
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yiB7a2DPZI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.