Horrifying: The Shots May Be Altering Human DNA to Produce Spike Protein on a Long-Term Basis



Dr. McCullough: "If this is true, this means people who have taken the vaccine now actually have a permanent alteration in their genes, that they themselves have the code for this dangerous Wuhan spike protein... that they themselves, years later, could potentially produce the spike protein either on a chronic low level to cause disease, or on an inducible level... This is far and away the most worrisome paper that has been published since the release of the vaccines. And if it's true, we could be in real trouble because parent cells would pass it on to daughter cells. That means gametocytes, that is sperm and egg [cells], will contain some of this and pass it down to the baby, and we'll never be able to get this spike protein out of the human species."