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Coated Silver is INCREDIBLE!
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60 views • May 01, 2020
http://www.Cymbiotika.com
Buy this exact product here: https://cymbiotika.com/products/coated-silver-ultimate-immune-defense-one-time-purchase
Coated Silver from Cymbiotika is incredible and is now not only my favorite silver supplement, but the one that I recommend to clients as well. I have experienced a broad range of health benefits in less than a month of using this variety of silver ranging from better digestion to healthier, softer skin, increased mental well being, and a strong sense of deep peace. 3-4 days into taking this daily I experienced a purging effect and ended up eliminating some waste from my system.
This product fascinates me on multiple levels. This is the Rolls Royce of Silver supplementation folks. Cymbiotika is an incredible brand.
I have copied and pasted the following from their website at http://www.Cymbiotika.com
"Silver is one of Earth’s most precious elements, a trace mineral found in the soil. For thousands of years silver has been valued for its beneficial health properties. We know silver is not an essential element for biological processes, however, when taken internally and topically in the correct form, silver acts as a potent mineral antibiotic that can neutralize viruses, fungus, yeast and mold, while supporting friendly bacteria which is critical for a healthy and robust gut microbiome. Standard conventional therapies are designed to kill certain pathogenic bacteria, yet at the same time they kill healthy bacteria, aka friendly flora. It is well known in the medical community that a healthy gut with healthy bacteria, equals a strong immune system.
Experience nature’s wisdom through the science of Cymbiotika.
Our coated silver was invented and perfected at Clarkson University laboratory by a world class PhD chemist with decades of experience in metal nanotechnology. There have been multiple university studies and government studies performed on the safety and the efficiency of coated silver. Silver Nanoparticle Technology.
Feel the power of the most advanced delivery system on earth.
Safe, side effect free, used for antimicrobial, anti-viral, and anti-fungal applications. For use while traveling in airplanes, or visits to places where viruses and bacteria are prone to recirculate. Can be used for water treatments or drinking bottles to neutralize bacteria. For use with rinses like Neti potting, tooth brushing or gargling. Can also be used in air humidifiers to treat and sanitize air, which is to be inhaled. Or to clean medical equipment such as CPAP machines.
What makes Cymbiotika Coated Silver superior to all other silver products available?
INGREDIENTS YOU CAN TRUST - ZERO synthetics. Created with natural compounds directly from our earth.
ADVANCED NANO-TECHNOLOGY- researched novel and safest colloidal silver to ingest.
PROVEN TO WORK BY US GOVERNMENT & UNIVERSITIES.
HIGHEST CONCENTRATION IN THE WORLD- Easy, Inexpensive to Dilute and Transport.
SAFEST APPLICATION- Reliable defense, no clumping, no trapping inside the body and does not interact with biological structures.
HIGHEST STABILITY- Practically Unlimited shelf life.
GENTLE- Non Reactive, chemically inert- causing no damage to surrounding tissues.
Produced in a GMP organic certified lab
3rd Party tested for purity
100% Non GMO and Vegan
Packaged in a 5 ml glass miron bottle with coated UV Protection Technology"
Buy this exact product here: https://cymbiotika.com/products/coated-silver-ultimate-immune-defense-one-time-purchase
Coated Silver from Cymbiotika is incredible and is now not only my favorite silver supplement, but the one that I recommend to clients as well. I have experienced a broad range of health benefits in less than a month of using this variety of silver ranging from better digestion to healthier, softer skin, increased mental well being, and a strong sense of deep peace. 3-4 days into taking this daily I experienced a purging effect and ended up eliminating some waste from my system.
This product fascinates me on multiple levels. This is the Rolls Royce of Silver supplementation folks. Cymbiotika is an incredible brand.
I have copied and pasted the following from their website at http://www.Cymbiotika.com
"Silver is one of Earth’s most precious elements, a trace mineral found in the soil. For thousands of years silver has been valued for its beneficial health properties. We know silver is not an essential element for biological processes, however, when taken internally and topically in the correct form, silver acts as a potent mineral antibiotic that can neutralize viruses, fungus, yeast and mold, while supporting friendly bacteria which is critical for a healthy and robust gut microbiome. Standard conventional therapies are designed to kill certain pathogenic bacteria, yet at the same time they kill healthy bacteria, aka friendly flora. It is well known in the medical community that a healthy gut with healthy bacteria, equals a strong immune system.
Experience nature’s wisdom through the science of Cymbiotika.
Our coated silver was invented and perfected at Clarkson University laboratory by a world class PhD chemist with decades of experience in metal nanotechnology. There have been multiple university studies and government studies performed on the safety and the efficiency of coated silver. Silver Nanoparticle Technology.
Feel the power of the most advanced delivery system on earth.
Safe, side effect free, used for antimicrobial, anti-viral, and anti-fungal applications. For use while traveling in airplanes, or visits to places where viruses and bacteria are prone to recirculate. Can be used for water treatments or drinking bottles to neutralize bacteria. For use with rinses like Neti potting, tooth brushing or gargling. Can also be used in air humidifiers to treat and sanitize air, which is to be inhaled. Or to clean medical equipment such as CPAP machines.
What makes Cymbiotika Coated Silver superior to all other silver products available?
INGREDIENTS YOU CAN TRUST - ZERO synthetics. Created with natural compounds directly from our earth.
ADVANCED NANO-TECHNOLOGY- researched novel and safest colloidal silver to ingest.
PROVEN TO WORK BY US GOVERNMENT & UNIVERSITIES.
HIGHEST CONCENTRATION IN THE WORLD- Easy, Inexpensive to Dilute and Transport.
SAFEST APPLICATION- Reliable defense, no clumping, no trapping inside the body and does not interact with biological structures.
HIGHEST STABILITY- Practically Unlimited shelf life.
GENTLE- Non Reactive, chemically inert- causing no damage to surrounding tissues.
Produced in a GMP organic certified lab
3rd Party tested for purity
100% Non GMO and Vegan
Packaged in a 5 ml glass miron bottle with coated UV Protection Technology"
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