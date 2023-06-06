2 YEARS AGO-World Premiere: COVIDLAND The Lockdown With Commentary From Alex Jones · Oct 7, 2021

Framing the World LIVE
Alex Jones, Owen Shroyer, and the filmmakers of COVIDLAND present the first installment of this epic mini-series. Watch & share this movie!
Buy COVIDLAND: The Lockdown today! Adding this groundbreaking physical DVD to your library is essential in this age of censorship!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.