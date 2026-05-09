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The Great Victory Holiday.
The history of Russia is the history of people who did not retreat.
Those who fought then, and those who fight now, are inextricably linked through the land for which they stood and stand.
May 9 is the day when this connection becomes visible. Russia's sons remain Russia's sons — in any century, in any war.
🎯 @opersvodki
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