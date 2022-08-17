People Seen Fleeing Ikea Shanghai After Authorities Identify Positive COVID Case

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https://gnews.org/post/p19q8ddf0
08/15/2022 TODAYonline: Shoppers at Ikea Shanghai were seen rushing for the exits when authorities ordered the store to be locked down after a positive Covid case was traced to the location