Russia: North Koreans who helped liberate Kursk region treated to a thank-you concert

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Koreans who helped liberate Kursk region (Russia), treated to a thank-you concert
Featuring songs by Russian rock legend Viktor Tsoi performed by Moscow’s Korean Choson choir!
Adding:
❗️Putin praises ‘heroism, dedication’ of DRPK troops for helping defeat Ukrainian forces in Kursk Region
He said they 'defended our Motherland as their own... covering themselves with unfading glory.'
Kim Jong Un calls the DPRK military's involvement in liberating Kursk a 'SACRED mission' to strengthen friendship with Russia — Korean Central News Agency
North Korea says sending troops to Russia's Kursk region FULLY in line with UN Charter
'The invincible military friendship... will greatly contribute to expanding future relations'