Russia: North Koreans who helped liberate Kursk region treated to a thank-you concert

North Koreans who helped liberate Kursk region (Russia), treated to a thank-you concert

Featuring songs by Russian rock legend Viktor Tsoi performed by Moscow’s Korean Choson choir!

Adding:

❗️Putin praises ‘heroism, dedication’ of DRPK troops for helping defeat Ukrainian forces in Kursk Region

He said they 'defended our Motherland as their own... covering themselves with unfading glory.'

Kim Jong Un calls the DPRK military's involvement in liberating Kursk a 'SACRED mission' to strengthen friendship with Russia — Korean Central News Agency

North Korea says sending troops to Russia's Kursk region FULLY in line with UN Charter

'The invincible military friendship... will greatly contribute to expanding future relations'