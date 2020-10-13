Lucifer's Temple - Inside the Vatican

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The Jesuit Illuminati Conspiracy to unveil the anti-Christ.
An R$E Production 2018.
Music:
88Ultra - Para Bellum - Sad World
Private Domain - Death and Maiden
Emmit Fenn - Blinded
All songs used with express permission. With thanks to the artists for providing the soundtrack to this production.
Filmed on Location in Rome, Vatican City and Jerusalem.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQhW9vAwCqM
RISE