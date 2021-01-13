© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On His Shoulders - Message received 1.13.2021
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • January 14, 2021
I received this message this morning during my quiet time with Father. Pray about it and please share it if He confirms it to you. Here are all of the contact info links if you are interested! Also, the transcript for the message are in the Comments section below. We both send our love, hope and encouragement to each of you, as well as our prayers for all of us to always have 'ears to hear and eyes to see.' Lots of love and hugs from both of us!
To send financial blessings, there are two ways: (Thank you if you choose to help us survive!)
Paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
website: vickyandchuck.com
email: [email protected]
blog: vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
podcast: https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
To send financial blessings, there are two ways: (Thank you if you choose to help us survive!)
Paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
website: vickyandchuck.com
email: [email protected]
blog: vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
podcast: https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.