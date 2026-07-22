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AJN Live - The Trump Admin Censored Pollster - Mark Mitchell - For Personally Briefed The President Concerning MAGA's Complete Rejection Of His Iran War - 7-21-2026
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BOMBSHELL EXCLUSIVE: The Trump Admin Censored Rasmussen's Head Of Polling- Mark Mitchell- After He Personally Briefed The President Concerning MAGA's Complete Rejection Of Attempts To Sell An Iran War, And Trump's Denial Of The Affordability Crisis! A Now 100% Vindicated Mitchell Joins Alex Jones To Break Down Why He Left Rasmussen To Be Truly Independent With His New Polling Agency The Honest Poll! Other Issues That Have To A Great Extent Turned Trump's Base: ➤The Lack Of Deep State Indictments Of Criminal Organizations ➤The Dissolvement Of DOGE & Lack Of Follow Through ➤The Handling Of The Epstein Files ➤Dwindling Interior Border Enforcement ➤Spiking Economic Pressures & MUCH MORE! THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!

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https://x.com/honestpollster

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trumpalex jonespresidentcensoredmagabriefedcompleteadminconcerningiran warrejectionpersonallymark mitchellpollsteralex jones liveajn livehonest poll
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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