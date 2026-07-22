AJN Live - The Trump Admin Censored Pollster - Mark Mitchell - For Personally Briefed The President Concerning MAGA's Complete Rejection Of His Iran War - 7-21-2026

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BOMBSHELL EXCLUSIVE: The Trump Admin Censored Rasmussen's Head Of Polling- Mark Mitchell- After He Personally Briefed The President Concerning MAGA's Complete Rejection Of Attempts To Sell An Iran War, And Trump's Denial Of The Affordability Crisis! A Now 100% Vindicated Mitchell Joins Alex Jones To Break Down Why He Left Rasmussen To Be Truly Independent With His New Polling Agency The Honest Poll! Other Issues That Have To A Great Extent Turned Trump's Base: ➤The Lack Of Deep State Indictments Of Criminal Organizations ➤The Dissolvement Of DOGE & Lack Of Follow Through ➤The Handling Of The Epstein Files ➤Dwindling Interior Border Enforcement ➤Spiking Economic Pressures & MUCH MORE! THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!