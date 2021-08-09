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DISGUSTING NURSE LOOKING FORWARD TO UNVACCINATED COVID 19 DEATHS!
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285 views • August 09, 2021
This nurse is not only evil but stupid! He talks about breakthrough cases hurting the un-vaccinated. Breakthrough cases are in the vaccinated. So to hurt the un-vaccinated as he hopes you have to hurt the vaccinated first.
Let's get this loser fired!
Let's get this loser fired!
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