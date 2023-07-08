Wealth Inequality in America

[Nov 20, 2012] [politizane] Infographics on the distribution of wealth in America, highlighting both the inequality and the difference between our perception of inequality and the actual numbers. The reality is often

not what we think it is.



References:

http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2011/02/income-inequality-in-america-chart-graph

http://danariely.com/2010/09/30/wealth-inequality/

http://thinkprogress.org/economy/2011/10/03/334156/top-five-wealthiest-one-percent/

http://money.cnn.com/2012/04/19/news/economy/ceo-pay/index.htm

https://tinyurl.com/InfoWarURLs



https://tinyurl.com/FElinks

