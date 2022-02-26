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Prepare for Battle the Final Battle with Rozz and Guest Bill Bean
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1 view • February 26, 2022
Bill Bean is a world renowned exorcist / spiritual deliverance minister, and is known as “The Spiritual Warrior.’ He’s also an internationally known author, lecturer and paranormal / supernatural expert.
Bill has given over 2000 media interviews, and has been featured in many news programs, books, magazines and newspapers.
Bill regularly travels to the homes and businesses of clients, and he conducts Skype and phone sessions as well.
Bill is a very close and good friend of mine for many many years , you will enjoy this episode.
Bill has given over 2000 media interviews, and has been featured in many news programs, books, magazines and newspapers.
Bill regularly travels to the homes and businesses of clients, and he conducts Skype and phone sessions as well.
Bill is a very close and good friend of mine for many many years , you will enjoy this episode.
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