Manuka honey: a natural sleep aid and remedy for sore throat

If you’re looking for a quality product, try Health Ranger Select Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+ (15+ NPA). This premium Manuka Honey has an MGO rating of at least 514 and an NPA of at least 15. It is also meticulously lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals, pesticides and microbiology so that you can enjoy potent manuka honey with ease of mind. Shop at HealthRangerStore.com

