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See through their deceit. They lost the credibility.
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30 views • January 20, 2022
They lied about the effectiveness of the vaccine and were caught. They lied about this being the pandemic of the unvaccinated and they got caught. Every day, the mainstream media loses their credibility and draws more questions about their deceit and crimes against humanity. Every chance they get, they promote how unwise it is to be unvaccinated but people are figuring out that this is another one of their lies.
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