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Facebook's 'Metaverse' 'It's A TRAP!' This Is Scary Stuff... [24.11.2021]
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176 views • November 25, 2021
0:00 Introduction (Andrew Klavan)
0:38 Augmented Reality (AR)
1:36 A Dystopian Walk In The Neighborhood
4:45 A Word From Our Sponsor (Skillshare)
5:51 The Metaverse Could Make Reality Disappear
8:21 You Can't Ever Leave The Metaverse
11,965 views Nov 24, 2021
Video Advice
2.79M subscribers
https://youtu.be/_eUwx0CVdt8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
___________________________________________________________________________
Footage: Videoblocks and Artgrid
Music: Epidemic Sound and Audiojungle
References used under Fair Use Law
0:38 Augmented Reality (AR)
1:36 A Dystopian Walk In The Neighborhood
4:45 A Word From Our Sponsor (Skillshare)
5:51 The Metaverse Could Make Reality Disappear
8:21 You Can't Ever Leave The Metaverse
11,965 views Nov 24, 2021
Video Advice
2.79M subscribers
https://youtu.be/_eUwx0CVdt8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
___________________________________________________________________________
Footage: Videoblocks and Artgrid
Music: Epidemic Sound and Audiojungle
References used under Fair Use Law
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