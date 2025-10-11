WHAT IS BEHIND THE BITCOIN CRASH?!?

At the top of Friday Night Live, 10 October 2025, we explore Bitcoin's recent volatility, analyzing its high of $121,328 and subsequent drop to $116,000. I discuss how geopolitical tensions and trade policies, including Trump's remarks on China, impact market sentiment and create sell-offs. Using my stock trading background, I highlight the psychological dynamics at play and the interconnectedness of global economies. This discussion equips listeners with insights into navigating the unpredictable cryptocurrency landscape, whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious observer.





