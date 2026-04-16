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Iran Has Destroyed U.A.E. But Media Covers Up Damage
The Prisoner
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1647 views • Yesterday

Dubai's billionaire dream is over — and Iran didn't just fire missiles, it fired a warning to every Arab regime that sold out the Muslim world.

Since February 28th, the UAE has absorbed 500 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 2,000 drone attacks — yet the Emirate regime is suppressing the footage, jailing expats for social media posts, and hoping the world doesn't notice.

In this episode, CJ Werleman breaks down the staggering economic, political, and human cost of Dubai's collapse — and why it was always inevitable for a regime that betrayed Palestinians, funded genocide in Sudan, and lobbied Washington to bomb Iran.

IN THIS EPISODE:

🚀 How Iran's precision strikes on UAE targets have rewritten the rules of asymmetric warfare — and shattered US security guarantees

📉 Why the Abraham Accords are now "dead" — and Israel's Arab allies are falling like dominoes

💸 The full economic devastation: $120 billion wiped from UAE stock markets, GDP contracting 5%, and Oxford University projecting $34–56 billion in lost visitor spending

✈️ How 27,000 cancelled flights have brought the world's busiest international airport to a standstill — crippling 18% of Dubai's entire economy

🌍 The UAE's dark record of harm against Muslims — from Somalia and Sudan to Yemen, Libya, Kashmir, and East Turkestan

🏙️ Why Dubai's pitch — "zero tax, total stability" — has permanently broken, and tens of thousands of expats are already gone

⚠️ The two hard lessons the Emirate regime has finally learned: US bases are magnets, not shields — and Washington will sacrifice Dubai in any grand bargain with Tehran

----------------------------

❌ YouTube Demonetized Our Channel Because We Expose Israel ❌

💪 Please HELP me expose the Israel Lobby and injustices in Muslim world via Patreon HERE: ▶ https://www.patreon.com/cjwerleman

One-time donations can be made here: ▶ https://www.paypal.me/cjwerleman

----------------------

Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show

----------------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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