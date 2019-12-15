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Jesus the Magician. The Secret Tale of Jesus the Magician and the Quest for Immortality
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69 views • December 15, 2019
Helen Ingram: https://archive.org/details/IngramHelenDraggingDownHeaven.JesusAsMagicianAndManipulatorOfSpiritsInTheGospels: In December 2003 a young Theology undergraduate student and an elderly artist struck up a friendship that led to the student becoming the artist’s muse and the regular focus of his work. As they began working together it became apparent that the artist was well versed in the rituals and teachings of ancient magic and he had very peculiar theories when it came to Christianity and the person of Jesus Christ. The artist believed that the Jesus of the Gospels was not the Son of God but a very competent magician who was able to manipulate the spirit world and it was entirely possible for anyone in the modern age to learn how to perform the same miracles and achieve the same divine status. The student recorded their discussions in an online journal and she began to experiment with these magical rituals and techniques with both remarkable and disturbing consequences. Upon meeting the artist’s male muse her experimentations took a darker turn and she began to wonder whether she was being watched by demonic or divine forces that sought to prevent the revelation of this magical knowledge at all costs... ‘The Omega Course’ documents the student’s descent into the shadowy world of ancient magic and charts the development of her working relationships with the grandfatherly artist and his handsome but mysterious male muse. Was Jesus a magician? Is the artist correct when he says that anyone can learn the same magical techniques and become like Jesus? And what are the terrible costs that must be paid in order to make this ultimate transformation?"
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