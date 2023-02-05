Chinese Lantern Symbology. Was that a statement?

Ya know, they've used Chinese lanterns for millenia in China to signify different events and to declare things as well. So at this moment, it's very difficult to look into it becuz of the recent events so I can't really find out. Does anyone just know? Or know someone? My guess is, there's something to this...hit meeeee! [email protected]





Btw, only thing I could find on Chinese releasing white lanterns was funerals...