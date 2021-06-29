Dr Reiner Fuellmich & Ole Dammegard interview - FALSE Rumours about the trials

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
@Turricano
Follow
A great video about the Trials that Dr Fuellmich is helping to bring those perpetrating lockdown & vaccine roll outs.
Ole Dammegard is also interviewed too with his many experiences of false flag politics and more. Interview by Ulf Bittner.
A recommended watch!
Other Dr Reiner Fuellmich videos:
https://odysee.com/@Turricano:5/DR.-REINER-FUELLMICH--THE-DELINGPOD-24-05-21:3
https://odysee.com/@Turricano:5/REINER-FUELLMICH-INTERVIEW-WE-FILED-THE-CRIMES-AGAINST-HUMANITY-LAWSUIIT--May-2021:c
https://odysee.com/@Turricano:5/REINER-FUELLMICH-60-MINUTE-FOUNDATION-FOR-THE-DEFENSE-OF-THE-PEOPLE'S-RIGHTS-AND-FREEDOM-1904:5
https://odysee.com/@Turricano:5/Starting-Litigation-for-Crimes-against-Humanity-Dr-Reiner-Fuellmich:e
LBRY URL
lbry://@Turricano#5/OleUffe-Reiner#7
Claim ID
7eebc913d79c9ec8b9f4290c112083e7c12c550f
737.53 MB