BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Parash 021 KI TISA
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 1 month ago

BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Sh'mot/Exodus 30:11–34:35


The name of the Parshah, "Ki Tisa," means "When you take" and it is found in Exodus 30:11.


The people of Israel are told to each contribute exactly half a shekel of silver to the Sanctuary. Instructions are also given regarding the making of the Sanctuary’s water basin, anointing oil and incense. “Wise-hearted” artisans Betzalel and Aholiav are placed in charge of the Sanctuary’s construction, and the people are once again commanded to keep the Shabbat.


When Moshe does not return when expected from Mount Sinai, the people make a golden calf and worship it. YEHOVAH proposes to destroy the errant nation, but Moshe intercedes on their behalf. Moses descends from the mountain carrying the tablets of the testimony engraved with the Ten Commandments; seeing the people dancing about their idol, he breaks the tablets, destroys the golden calf, and has the primary culprits put to death. He then returns to YEHOVAH to say: “If You do not forgive them, blot me out from the book that You have written.”


YEHOVAH forgives, but says that the effect of their sin will be felt for many generations. At first YEHOVAH proposes to send His angel along with them, but Moshe insists that YEHOVAH Himself accompany His people to the promised land.


Moshe prepares a new set of tablets and once more ascends the mountain, where YEHOVAH reinscribes the covenant on these second tablets. On the mountain, Moshe is also granted a vision of the divine thirteen attributes of mercy. So radiant is Moshes’ face upon his return, that he must cover it with a veil, which he removes only to speak with YEHOVAH and to teach His laws to the people.


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy