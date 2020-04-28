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January 25, 1988 CBS Anchorman Dan Rather Calls Out Masonic Mafia Kingpin
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56 views • April 28, 2020
Vice President George H. W. Bush and anchorman Dan Rather clash on 'CBS Evening News' on January 25, 1988. After the interview watch the criminal Masonic network create a campaign to destroy Dan Rather's career.
Shows you do NOT question the "official story" like in "The Iran–Contra affair" popularized in Iran as the McFarlane affair, the Iran–Contra scandal, or simply Iran–Contra, was a political scandal in the United States that occurred during the second term of the Reagan Administration (mainly aka: Vice President George H.W. Bush Masonic Mafia Kinkpin).
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Shows you do NOT question the "official story" like in "The Iran–Contra affair" popularized in Iran as the McFarlane affair, the Iran–Contra scandal, or simply Iran–Contra, was a political scandal in the United States that occurred during the second term of the Reagan Administration (mainly aka: Vice President George H.W. Bush Masonic Mafia Kinkpin).
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
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