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The Marxist Freaks Running Disney are Hell-Bent on Normalizing Pedophilia
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146 views • April 03, 2022
The left's Marxist revolution to normalize pedophilia has in recent years launched a full scale invasion from its decades old Frankfurt School origins on American schools, culture, and government.
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See information about Furries here - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/?s=furry+furries&;id=6531
Companion article here - https://www.online-ministries.org/the-marxist-freaks-running-disney-are-hell-bent-to-normalize-pedophilia/
Your help is desperately needed to keep these Videos coming Folks! Please donate to this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
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