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Vera Sharav, holocaust survivor about then and now / slovenski podnapisi
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61 views • December 23, 2021
The history repeats itself...and now we live in the times that are strangly similar to those in the 30s of the past century...Its time to stand your ground..as one! All covid measures have nothing to do with health and all with taking away your human rights!
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