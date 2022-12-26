FBI Lies, Balenciaga Saga, J-6 Prisoners, Oathkeeper Leader Stewart Rhodes from Yale Law
6 views
Oathkeeper Leader the J-6 Prisoner Stewart Rhodes Trial. Learn all about the companies & celebs behind the Balenciaga Saga, a January 6 Prisoner, and hear the news either not covered by MSM or hidden in plain sight. At the end of the second hour, Wellness Wednesday, where you'll learn tips to reduce your holiday waistline before the New Year weight gain.
Christi Tasker, with Co-Host & Dark Outpost executive producer Penny L.A. Shephard, shares the research of the business and Hollyweird insights behind the entire Balenciaga Saga. Then, we'll wrap up with Wellness Wednesday with Pamela Davis Reeves from TransformUgroup. You'll learn how to easily avoid the holiday pounds and stay healthy.
Support the research of Penny L.A. Shepard:
PayPal or Amazon Gift Cards to: [email protected] Venmo: SeeMeNowAgentX11 Cashapp: @SeeMeNowAgentX11
Avoid Censored News - Subscribe to US News Behind The Facade: https://patriotsperspective.com ?Donate To Help Fund Truthful Journalism
Support Directly - https://patriotsperspective.com/support-independent.../
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/newsbehindtruth
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/patriotsperspective
PayPal: https://paypal.me/patriotsperspective or @PatriotsPerspective
Mail To: Patriots Perspective - 150 SE 25th RD 12-K Miami FL 33129
��Listen to our Podcasts for Free: https://patriotsperspective.com/podcast ?Follow Patriots Perspective Blog: https://patriotsperspective.com
FOLLOW US AND WATCH ON:
Website: https://PatriotsPerspective ?Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1445051?Telegram: https://t.me/patriotsperspective?Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatriotsPerspective/?Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patriotsperspectivenews/?Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/patriotsperspective/
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@patriotsperspective
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PatriotsPerspective
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@patriotsperspective2
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/patriotnew
Twitter: https://twitter.com/newsbehindtruth
PODCAST:
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../patriots.../id1629136116
Podbean: https://patriotsperspectivenews.podbean.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0x9njQQSIF7HRQIlRk615o
iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/.../338-patriots-perspective.../
MIAMIFREEDOMFOOD.com
Keywords
hollywoodoath keepersstewart rhodeshealth tipsstuart rhodesoath keeperoathkeeperj6 prisonerchristi taskerpenny la shepardyale lawoath keepers leaderj-6 prisoner
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos