FBI Lies, Balenciaga Saga, J-6 Prisoners, Oathkeeper Leader Stewart Rhodes from Yale Law

Oathkeeper Leader the J-6 Prisoner Stewart Rhodes Trial. Learn all about the companies & celebs behind the Balenciaga Saga, a January 6 Prisoner, and hear the news either not covered by MSM or hidden in plain sight. At the end of the second hour, Wellness Wednesday, where you'll learn tips to reduce your holiday waistline before the New Year weight gain.





Christi Tasker, with Co-Host & Dark Outpost executive producer Penny L.A. Shephard, shares the research of the business and Hollyweird insights behind the entire Balenciaga Saga. Then, we'll wrap up with Wellness Wednesday with Pamela Davis Reeves from TransformUgroup. You'll learn how to easily avoid the holiday pounds and stay healthy.

Support the research of Penny L.A. Shepard:

Avoid Censored News - Subscribe to US News Behind The Facade: https://patriotsperspective.com ?Donate To Help Fund Truthful Journalism

Support Directly - https://patriotsperspective.com/support-independent.../

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/newsbehindtruth

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/patriotsperspective

PayPal: https://paypal.me/patriotsperspective or @PatriotsPerspective

Mail To: Patriots Perspective - 150 SE 25th RD 12-K Miami FL 33129

��Listen to our Podcasts for Free: https://patriotsperspective.com/podcast ?Follow Patriots Perspective Blog: https://patriotsperspective.com

FOLLOW US AND WATCH ON:

Website: https://PatriotsPerspective ?Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1445051?Telegram: https://t.me/patriotsperspective?Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatriotsPerspective/?Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patriotsperspectivenews/?Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/patriotsperspective/

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@patriotsperspective

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PatriotsPerspective

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@patriotsperspective2

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/patriotnew

Twitter: https://twitter.com/newsbehindtruth

PODCAST:

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../patriots.../id1629136116

Podbean: https://patriotsperspectivenews.podbean.com/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0x9njQQSIF7HRQIlRk615o

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/.../338-patriots-perspective.../

MIAMIFREEDOMFOOD.com