Humility Over Arrogance: A Call for a New Global Order, an interview with Scott Ritter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Power without humility breeds resistance. As global dynamics evolve, dominance through force is giving way to influence through cooperation. The future belongs to those who listen, adapt, and build bridges—not walls. A new world order may depend less on control and more on mutual respect.
#GlobalLeadership #Diplomacy #WorldOrder #Humility #Geopolitics #InternationalCooperation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:39End Screen